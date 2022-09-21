ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park.

The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced will also be harvested each fall and shared among employees. “The bees and their health are always a direct reflection of their environment. They’re going to see that direct correlation to the impact they have on the environment around them and their own bees health,” said Amy Owen, beekeeper.

Each hive has 60,000 bees and will be able to produce roughly 30 pounds of honey a year. The plan is to add more boxes to the hives as the colony grows.