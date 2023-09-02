ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health and wellness nonprofit TogetherSource hosted a Magical

Alchemy Festival at its Carlisle Boulevard SE campus on Saturday.

The free event was a celebration of music, healing and joy. The event featured food vendors, craft booths and an Alchemy Bar where a collective of experienced healers, readers, shamans, practitioners, therapists, and coaches shared their expertise with visitors.

“We believe that wealth isn’t money, it is resources. And so having people come together with the diversity of healing modalities and ideologies and backgrounds and life experiences creates a wealthy community,” said Pepper Joy Greggs, alchemy practitioner at TogetherSource.

The Magical Alchemy Festival started at 10 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

TogetherSource holds other events at the campus. Click here to learn more.