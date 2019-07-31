Albuquerque has not spent any of $250,000 allocated to help asylum seekers

(KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque has yet to use any of the $250,000 approved to help asylum seekers.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, officials are saying they haven’t used the funds because they have not had a reason to as changing policies are reducing the number of migrants needing temporary shelter in Albuquerque. A coordinator of the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs said the number of migrants seeking shelter in Albuquerque slowed in June and is thought to be the result of the Department of Homeland Security’s “remain in Mexico” program.

City Council approved the $250,000 on May 6 with the intention of assisting organizations that had already been supporting the migrants. The Journal reports that reimbursement agreements were made with the following organizations: Catholic Charities, Albuquerque Interfaith, Lutheran Family Services, the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande, and St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church.