ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year resolutions, which also means big business for local gyms.

According to the regional manager of Defined Fitness in Albuquerque, on Monday, they had over 100 people sign up as new members. “I think after Covid there is starting to be a lot more self-awareness as far as living a healthier lifestyle and what that can do to the longevity of your life. A lot of people are super excited to be able to hit that restart button in January and come on in,” said Carlos, the Regional Manager of Defined Fitness.

While many sign up, many also fall off the wagon. Carlos said their gym hopes to help their customers achieve their goals and keep the influx of business, by offering different promotions like training packages and having monthly checkups.

Their gym tends to see customers falling off from their gym resolutions in the summer. “We probably get 4 to 5 months where people stay consistent, after that they start tailing that back… I think overall it really just comes down to if you have the right support,” said Carlos.

The owner of Legion Iron in Albuquerque said people tend to start falling out of their gym routine in April or May. His gym is also adding more equipment and classes to keep their customers coming in. “If they can get through that 3 months of just sticking to their program and their routine, if they can stick to that, they’ll be good further on,” said Shawn Kocab, the owner of Legion Iron.