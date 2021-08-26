Albuquerque gym hosts national climbing competition

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shortly on the heels of the Olympics, Stone Age Climbing Gym is hosting the North American Cup Climbing Competition. The event will see professional North American athletes compete in three disciplines, bouldering, speed, and lead climbing.

Stone Age CEO Bryan Pletta talked more in-depth about what each competition would entail. Pletta said climbing’s popularity has grown in recent years after it was added to the Olympics. He also said a few New Mexicans will be participating in the events.

The competition takes place Aug. 25-29. Tickets are being sold to watch the competitions. For more information, visit the Stone Age Climbing Gym website.

