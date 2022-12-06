ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are partnering with Guns to Gardens for a gun buyback event. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Mesa Presbyterian Church, located at 7401 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.

The value of the gift card depends on the firearm turned in:

● $250.00 for assault weapons

● $200.00 for a semi-automatic handguns and rifles

● $100.00 for a long guns and pistols

Once surrendered, the guns will be checked through the National Crime Information Center to make sure they are not stolen. Firearms will also be dismantled and delivered to students from RFK Charter who are enrolled in SWEPT: Southwest Educational Partners for Training program. Those firearms will then be turned into gardening tools and given to community gardens. Rawtools, an organization that dismantles firearms and turns them into safe tools, will teach the RFK students how to forge the gun parts in January.

The event will be drive-through only. People’s weapons must also be in the trunk or back of the vehicle.