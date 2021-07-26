Albuquerque group recognized for helping veterans during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group for Albuquerque is getting national recognition for its work helping veterans during the pandemic. The Air Force Sergeants Association chapter from Kirtland Air Force Base has been named the 2020 Small Chapter of the Year.

The honor mentions the group’s launch of its “Shopping Angels” program in which they brought and delivered groceries for elderly and immunocompromised veterans.

The nonprofit also started other initiatives it plans to continue beyond the pandemic. They plan to build homes for veterans and pay for cremation services. “The Kirtland Federal Credit Union, they awarded us a grant for us to be able to fund those different projects for veterans, so at this point, we’re identifying veterans in need,” said Mary Hefferon, AFSA Chapter 1201 president.

Veterans in need of help can reach out to AFSA Chapter 1201.