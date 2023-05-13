ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers gathered on Saturday to clean up memorials. They participated in a servicing event at the Sunset Memorial Park’s baby section ahead of Mother’s Day.

Hope Mommie’s Albuquerque Chapter offers support for mothers who have lost their children from pregnancy up to 2 years old.

The event drew in about 20 people, including four from the chapter itself, that spruced up the area which the organization said is packed on Mother’s Day.

It’s all part of an effort to make sure mothers who have lost children know they are not alone.

“We are all volunteers who have also experienced pregnancy or infant loss, so we understand the deep grief that comes with that and how alone and isolating that is,” said Hope Mommies ABQ Chapter President Erlinda Tribou.

The chapter plans on holding a service day at Historic Fairview Cemetery in the fall.