Albuquerque Grecian Festival celebrates Greek culture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta isn’t the only big event happening this weekend in the metro.

The Grecian Festival is taking place Friday through Sunday at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church on High Street Downtown. It’s a way for the Greek community to share their culture.

You’ll see everything from dancers with traditional costumes to imported jewelry, gifts, and of course, food.

“It is something we take great pride in to share our food, all of the pastry is handmade, so that shows you the pride they take into that alone…and we marinate all meats, lamb, chicken, everything is put together by hand in our kitchen,” chairperson Diane Kapuranis said.

Admission is $5 or $2 for seniors, but on Friday night anyone under 40 is free. There is also a free park and ride at Lomas and University because of limited parking.