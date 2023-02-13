ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque community is rallying around a local grandmother who is on a long road to recovery after a nearly life-ending crash. What was supposed to be a typical day for Pam Brownell and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Addison, turned into anything but.

Pam was in Dallas, taking Addison to school when Addison’s father, Luke, noticed his daughter’s location, being tracked on his phone, wasn’t moving. He jumped in the car and headed that way.

“So, that’s the moment I realized that she is no longer in traffic; she was the reason for the traffic,” said Luke Brownell, Addison’s dad and Pam’s son. “My urgency went up. So, I jumped out of the car, and started running because I couldn’t get through traffic.”

According to a police report, a driver lost consciousness and crashed head-on into Pam and Addison, sending them both to the hospital in critical condition.

“She would wake up sometimes, from the sedation, because they had to keep her sedated fully for like two weeks, and she would wake up from the sedation just so confused and in so much pain and she just – you know, with all the tubes – and her eyes would just look at me pleading,” said Mary. “I’m relieved she’s alive on the road to recovery but watching her in that shape, it still horrifies me. When I close my eyes, I can see her looking at me like asking for help.”

Pam suffered a broken back and collapsed lung, among other injuries. Addison’s injuries included a broken back and a traumatic brain injury – also among others.

“They’re extensive, they’re catastrophic and life-altering,” said Mary. Just now, weeks after the crash, Pam is barely able to talk.

Mary just heard her mom’s voice for the first time again. “She was like, ‘hi, how are you?’ I’m ok, I love you, and of course, her first thing was to ask about her grandbabies,” said Mary. “It was just like everything was finally right with the world.”

The family calls each step toward recovery a miracle and is grateful for the community rallying around them along the way. “Albuquerque has come out in force. Like, everybody that my mom has ever met has donated to her GoFundMe,” said Mary. Mary’s students in Albuquerque also wrote cards to her mom and have been posting on social media, trying to gain donations for the GoFundMe.

“I have kids bringing me bags of change from their piggy banks and notes from their parents, “I hope this helps,'” said Mary. Luke’s church also surrounded around him praying and wearing purple for Addison.

“It’s all about community. That is where our light is coming from,” said Mary.

It’s unclear at this point in the investigation if the driver will face charges. Pam will have to stay in Texas for the time being because of the extent of her injuries. The family says the grandma and granddaughter are now on the long road to recovery. People can donate to Pam’s and Addison’s GoFundMe pages.

