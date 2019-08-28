Albuquerque grandfather and granddaughter climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

An Albuquerque grandfather and granddaughter just took on one of the Seven Summits, climbing to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. (Courtesy: Dean Bair)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grandfather and granddaughter are now back home after taking their adventures to new heights. They went all the way from New Mexico to the top of one of the Seven Summits.

“I’ve always been an outdoor enthusiast. I’ve hiked and backpacked,” said Dean Bair, a local doctor and grandfather. “Since Chloe was about 10, 11 years old, she’s been my hiking and skiing buddy.”

For Bair and his granddaughter, Chloe Lamb, a student at the Bosque School, the outdoors are a place to bond. Most often, they take to the trails. Normally, they hike the Sandias and other favorite climbing spots in the area, but last year, the duo set their signs beyond New Mexico, taking their climb to new heights.

“We’re standing right at our training grounds,” said Bair.

“We started really training, I guess, like a year ago,” Lamb included.

It all led up to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, one of the Seven Summits, in July.

“The hike was vigorous,” said Bair. “It was strenuous, but every day we would look at each other and say, well that was hard but it wasn’t any harder than our training hikes.”

It’s a feat not many can say they’ve accomplished. These two say the experience was worth it.

“We also got to meet people from all over the world,” said Lamb. “It was really eye-opening to get out of our comfort zones.”

Kilimanjaro is the highest point in Africa, an ascent of 19,341 feet, and pushed their boundaries. While they’re not sure where their next adventure will lead, they look forward to doing it together.

“This was such a thrill to do, such an extraordinary thing and to share it with my granddaughter, it was just a peak moment in my life,” said Bair.

As for now, Bair and Lamb don’t have any future plans set for climbing Mount Everest or the other big summits. In the meantime, they’ll continue hiking in the Sandias and surrounding trails until the next adventure comes along.