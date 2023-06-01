ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of local graduates will be honored by their bike club Thursday. The graduates are participating in the Duke City Leadership Lowrider Bike Club.

As part of the program, students receive a bike and a new bike kit. With the help of volunteers from Albuquerque’s lowrider community, the students customize their bikes. Thursday, the club will present two participating graduates with they bikes they built. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the old Westgate Community Center.