Albuquerque girl shows resiliency recovering from life-changing accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl is showing just how resilient she is after a life-changing accident earlier this year, and she’s inspiring others along the way. From flipping on rings to shooting hopes, 9-year-old Callaway Lewis is always on the move.

She’s not letting anything slow her down, including a life-changing accident back in February. “I climbed that one like many many times,” said Callaway. “I was like on the rock and it started rolling so I jumped off while I was blinking actually.”

Callaway was climbing in the Sandias with her dad and brothers when her family said a boulder slid, pinning Callaway. “She had a list of like 22 injuries. She did break her pelvis in multiple places, lots of bone-crushing,” said Laura Lewis, Callaway’s mom.

Callaway also had to have part of her right leg amputated. “When we talked about you know, you know we said…we’re not able to save the old foot but we can get a new one. And so the focus was never on the loss as much as moving forward,” said Laura.

Callaway is moving full speed ahead. She’s taken on wheelchair basketball and even chasing her brothers in her wheelchair. She’s also still climbing and even helping her younger brother out on the wall. “She’s relentlessly positive,” said Laura. “To learn so much about life, about loss. coming back and going through it, it’s massive.”

It’s a massive experience the Lewis family is sharing with more than 1,000 follows on the Instagram page Callaway’s Courage. “It’s empowering I feel for her to have people cheering her on and supporting her, and sort of helping her through the experience,” said Laura.

The community also continues to support the family through their GoFundMe page. “It shows you like how much good there is in the world and how much love surrounds you,” said Laura. “We’re thankful for all the help we’ve had in the experience and all of the people who have walked with us and stayed by our side.”

Callaway continues to go to therapy for her leg’s recovery. She plans on getting a prosthetic when her leg is healed enough.