ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center made an exciting announcement. They released the winners of a gingerbread house contest, and there was some stiff competition.

In first place for the five to nine-year-old age group was Preston. He prepared a snowy Pueblo scene.

In the ten to sixteen category, the winner was Georgia Griebel. He created a gift shop scene with candy luminarias.

For the adult category, Sacheen Suazo won with a family home with livestock.

For the senior category, Christobal created a colorful home out of candy rocks.

Voting for the People’s Choice award is open to the public through January 6th.