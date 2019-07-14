Albuquerque gets redemption in softball tournament against Belen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and the City of Belen went head to head in a softball tournament. Albuquerque aiming for redemption after a major loss to Belen back in April.

The stakes were high, Mayor Tim Keller had challenged Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova on social media to a rematch after Albuquerque Parks and Recreation lost to Belen Police Department. Saturday at Tingley Park, the two cities were seen going head to head.

Behind the scenes, a pair of sisters were facing off too. Jenny and Karina Hernandez have been playing softball their whole lives. In fact, Karina used to play for the Iron Pigs but now the two are competitors.

The duo says it was tough playing against each other, but even the competition couldn’t tear them apart. In this game based on unity, just as the two sisters cheered for each other, the crowd celebrated the friendly metro-area competition.

Albuquerque did get the redemption they were hoping for with a final score of 9-to-7. Mayor Keller says he’s hoping to make this an annual event.