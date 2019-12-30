Albuquerque gets ready for plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are just a few days left until the city of Albuquerque does away with plastic bags.

Starting on January 1, single-use plastic bags will no longer be given out at stores. To help with the effort, the city will be passing out about 2,000 reusable bags at grocery stores and city facilities.

Shoppers KRQE News 13 spoke to welcome the change.

“Everything that contributes to the landfill that cannot be eventually absorbed into the earth should be banned,” said Mark Conkling.

Albertson’s will also be removing plastic bags at its stores in Taos, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Businesses that do not follow the ordinance will get a warning. Any further violations could lead to a $250 fine.