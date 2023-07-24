ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to bring more housing to lower-income locals, the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has opened up new apartments and homes near Downtown Albuquerque. Officials say the housing is much needed.

“We have calculated a shortage of roughly 32,000 housing units across New Mexico, with a majority needed in the Albuquerque area,” Jeff Payne, the Mortgage Finance Authority’s (MFA) chief lending officer, said in a press release. “In the last two years, rent has increased almost 14% nationwide and 18% in New Mexico.”

To help fill the housing gap, MFA has turned a 30-unit publicly operated complex at the intersection of McKnight Avenue and Broadway Boulevard into 54 townhome-style units. After demolishing the old units, 26 new, energy-efficient residential buildings were constructed at the site, with a range of offerings, from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom homes.