ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is getting millions in federal funding to help build a transit plaza. The project is part of a larger plan to bring a community hub with affordable apartments and transport options to the Uptown area.

The city is also getting over $18 million for 20 electric buses and charging equipment. The cash comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“In Albuquerque, we recognize the importance of combating climate change and fostering a solid, sustainable future for our community,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “These grants are a game changer in advancing our ongoing commitment to building a sustainable future for our city. We appreciate the support of our federal delegation in helping secure funding for this historic investment.”

One of the goals of the project is to increase mobility, safety, and economic development opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities. The city says electric buses and a transportation hub will do just that by improving air quality, reducing city noise, and improving transportation.

“The awards received by ABQ RIDE are a testament to the resilience and hard work our team puts in each and every day to make the transit system in Albuquerque the best it can be for its residents”, Transit Director Leslie Keener said in a news release. “The additional electric buses and redevelopment of the Uptown Transit Center funded by these federal grants are a huge step as the department continues its efforts to reimagine the efficiency and effectiveness of public transportation.”