ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.

“That’s when I reached down, I picked up my shirt. He did see the butt of my gun and that’s when he raised his gun up and he shot me,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton was shot in the chest, he says he dropped to the ground and heard the suspect fire off five more rounds before leaving. No one else was hurt.

Now Hamilton, who is still recovering at the hospital, says he’s out of a job because Circle K told him he put the store at risk and carrying a concealed firearm isn’t allowed in a place that sells liquor, but Hamilton claims his gun was fake.

“I’ve carried around that replica because it looks really real. I carry it just as a deterrent because if a lot of people see that you have possibly a firearm on you they’ll leave you alone,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton has filed for workers’ comp for getting shot on the job. He says if he doesn’t get it, he plans to take the claim to court. The man who shot Hamilton is described as African American, about 18 to 20 years old, 5’11, wearing all black and a Versace multi-colored face mask. The Albuquerque Police Department says they incident remains under investigation