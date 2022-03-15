ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now hearing from residents in the Albuquerque foothills after their neighborhood was blocked off for hours during a shooting on Monday. The shooting left two people dead, including the suspect, and five others injured, including three APD officers.

KRQE News 13 talked to about a dozen neighbors on Tuesday. One resident said he was scared for his daughter who was coming home from school amid a heavy police presence.

“I was just more concerned about her because, I mean, that’s our next generation,” said Dashaun Jackson, who lives nearby the area of the shooting. “That’s the most unsettling thing is to have her experience these things and see the fear on her face was really unsettling.”

Several people in the area told KRQE News 13 Tuesday they chose to move to the neighborhood for its calm and quiet nature. Many neighbors said a shooting is outside of what normally happens there. Another neighbor described police shooting from his driveway.

“There were like three gunshots, then a pause, and then a couple more gunshots or something, and then of course more gunshots later after the police came,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to share her name. “[I’m] not used to hearing gunshots, so, it definitely was something that was surprising.”

The anonymous neighbor also said she tried to call 911 multiple times but was put on hold. Tuesday night, neighbors are expected to gather for a community meeting to in part discuss the shooting. APD is expected to speak to residents as well. Some neighbors are calling on city leaders to also come to the meeting to discuss addressing crime in the city.

“If the mayor wants to come, the police I think are going to be there, but we really, really need the mayor, council members to show up, to figure out how we’re going to do things different,” she said. “I really just feel something has to be done here in Albuquerque, we can’t be OK with being at the top of the crime list.”

Suspect, deceased victim identified

Late Tuesday afternoon, APD revealed the identity of the suspect and a female victim who police say was killed by the suspect. Police say 31-year old Alicia Hall was fatally shot while she drove her car along Montgomery Boulevard, east of Tramway.

APD says the suspected shooter is 52-year old John Dawson Hunter who lived nearby. Investigators believe Hunter shot two other people – an adult male and a teen female, each of whom suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In a news release Tuesday, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said, “Investigators have reason to believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home.” Police say Hunter lived in the 13000 block of Montgomery Blvd NE. Police also found two handguns at the scene where Hunter was shot.

The department further clarified that three officers were injured during Monday’s shooting. APD says it believes the officers were hit with pieces of a cinderblock wall that “broke up and sent debris in their direction.” APD says it’s unclear who fired the shots that struck the wall.