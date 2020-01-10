Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Albuquerque food truck recognized by Yelp as a must-try

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

Yelp recently released its top ten places to eat in 2020. Coming in at 56 is Dia De Los TaKos. It opened last year and it’s earned a lot of bragging rights since then, including the only New Mexico eatery to be named on the list.

Since opening, Dia De Los TaKos has garnered around 98 reviews with a five-star average rating on the review website. You can find Dia De Los TaKos exclusively at Marble Brewery.

Dia De Los TaKos schedule:

  • Marble Brewery – NE Heights Taproom, Tuesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Marble Brewery – Downtown Taproom, Thursday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Marble Brewery – Westside Taproom, Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞