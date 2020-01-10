Albuquerque food truck recognized by Yelp as a must-try

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

Yelp recently released its top ten places to eat in 2020. Coming in at 56 is Dia De Los TaKos. It opened last year and it’s earned a lot of bragging rights since then, including the only New Mexico eatery to be named on the list.

Since opening, Dia De Los TaKos has garnered around 98 reviews with a five-star average rating on the review website. You can find Dia De Los TaKos exclusively at Marble Brewery.

Dia De Los TaKos schedule: