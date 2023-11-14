ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dream became a reality for two Albuquerque siblings last month. “My husband and my sister-in-law had been wanting to start a business for awhile, they decided they would call it Antojitos Poblanos,” said family member Rocio Cervantes.

Benjamin and Josefina Llanos Monterrosa opened their first food trailer, serving up Mexican food six days a week, usually near Central and Eubank. “She’s put in a lot of time and money for this food truck and this is just what she was doing, this is what she was living on, her and her boyfriend,” Cervantes, Benjamin’s wife said.

But that dream was cut short last week. When Josefina showed up Monday afternoon to start prepping for the busy night, the 20-foot trailer was gone. “My sister-in-law is one that I never ever see her cry and to hear her on the phone call me and upset and just, you know, she’s like it’s gone, we don’t know what to do. She’s worked so hard for this and for someone to do this, it just breaks my heart,” Cervantes said.

The trailer was taken from a gated lot on Zuni, just east of Louisiana, where they always park it. The family says that morning the owner of the lot found the cable cut and replaced it without realizing their big, colorful trailer was missing. After a long night of work, the family dropped off the food trailer on Monday, November 6 around 12:30 a.m. By the time they went back mid-afternoon, it was gone. “It’s just heartbreaking because they work so hard, you know,” Cervantes said.

Their brand new, more than $60,000 dream and livelihood gone in a matter of hours. “The food truck, all of the stuff she had inside, her tortillas were made fresh so she had a KitchenAid in there.”

If you recognize the trailer or know anything about where it might be, you’re encouraged to call the Albuquerque Police Department.