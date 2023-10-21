ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holidays right around the corner, and the price of food continuing to rise, one Albuquerque food could be in jeopardy of turning people away for the first time in its history.

It’s not something they thought would ever happen.

“We don’t even like to think about that about closing our doors are turning people away,” said Patrick Moya with Isabella’s Pantry. “We’re finding that we’re as the donations are kind of dwindling. The need is higher, so I think some of our distributors are just not able to give as much as they used to.”

Isabella’s Pantry has been serving the North Valley outside the Albuquerque Bible Church for the last decade. They try to serve all who need it.

“The lot of our clientele that come from the North Valley, have no food stamps, so and then we as of lately have been even having immigrants come by. So we help immigrants, homeless, and the North Valley community, and to meet their physical needs,” said Pastor Ben Padilla with Albuquerque Bible Church.

Isabella’s Pantry said two years ago they were serving 25 families in need. Today, that number has jumped to 50 every Friday.

“We give them a box of cans of food, and some beans, rice, pastas, some meat, and whatever we what we have,” said Moya.

The number of families in need is only expected to grow.

“With the holidays and the cold weather comes, we’re expecting more need in the community.”

With fewer donations and more families, they may need to turn people away.

“We don’t have the supplies. We might have to do that.”

If you would like to donate or get in contact with the church, you can call Patrick Moya at 505-850-0748, or visit their website here.