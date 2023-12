ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cross fit is an exercise that is made up of fast and high-intensity workouts.

Gainz Fitness, a cross-fit gym in the Duke City, hosted its tournament “Reindeer Gainz.”

The owner of the gym said the event is important because she wants to build a strong sense of community in that everyone can participate and thrive.

Proceeds raised from the event will be split between two local organizations that help at-risk youth and disabled teens.