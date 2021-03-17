Albuquerque first responders perform rescue after hiker falls 150 feet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and additional first responders were able to rescue a hiker who fell 150 feet from the La Luz Trail on Monday. According to police, around 3:39 p.m. Open Space responded to reports of the incident.

Once a location was obtained, an AFR’s lieutenant secured flights on the tram to carry rescuers to the top of Sandia Crest. Authorities say only two rescuers, Sergeant Chris Schroeder and AFR’s Lt. Justin Spain were able to go on the initial flight and they were able to make their way on the icy trail from the tram house about a quarter-mile to where the injured hiker’s fiancee was.

The woman indicated down a steep slope where her injured fiancee was and that he had slipped. Lt. Spain was able to get the woman to a safer location where she was treated for hypothermia and rescuers continued to secure and stabilize the situation until additional help arrived.

Police report they were able to use rope rescue equipment to lower a sergeant down to the injured hiker, however, as Sgt. Schroeder was descending, the hiker began to slide down the slope. The sergeant was able to reach the hiker in time and secure a safety loop around him before assessing his injuries and treating him for hypothermia.

Eventually, additional rescuers arrived to help raising the injured hiker up the mountain and he was treated by EMT’s with the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council. Authorities say the location where the man fell was at a 50 to 60 degree slope with 25-foot vertical walls.

Police report that another 75 feet down was a sheer drop and that had rescuers not arrived in time, it’s likely the hiker would have slid to that cliff face and fallen many hundreds of feet.