ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29.

IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.

This event will include multiple competitive events between fire companies from around the Albuquerque area. They are inviting all members of the community to come out and take part in the event. There will be a Jr. firefighter course for kids to try out, face painting, food trucks, and a beer garden. The event will be Oct. 29 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza. For more information visit their webpage.