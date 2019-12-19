Albuquerque firefighters honored in 9/11 memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new addition to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 20 honors the sacrifice some of the department’s finest firefighters made 18 years ago.

It’s the day America will never forget. While most people tried to process what had happened on September 11, 2001, a group of Albuquerque firefighters were getting ready.

Forty-one members of AFR answered the call and headed to the Pentagon in 2001. “We were the first people in the air because all air traffic had shut down… military picked us up and they flew with F-16 to Anderson Air Force Base,” said Captain Dave Weaver.

When they hit the ground, they found firefighters from around the country picking up the pieces of that terrorist attack.

Now the sacrifice and service of those 41 Albuquerque firefighters will be forever remembered.

The memorial near Paseo del Norte and Wyoming is shaped like a pentagon and on the inside there are two towers with the names of each firefighter who responded.

City officials hope its a place all citizens will visit. The towers of the memorial will also be lit up at night.

Another interesting note, four of the firefighters named on the towers have sons who are now members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue.