ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews took part in a workout challenge Monday in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL. It’s called the “Murph workout,” and is named after Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL that died in combat several years ago.

The workout consists of a mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 squats followed by another mile run. All of this with a 20-pound weighted vest on, and the goal is to complete the workout in under an hour. About 40 firefighters participated in Monday’s challenge at the AFR training academy.