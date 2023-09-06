ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The three Albuquerque firefighters accused of raping a woman are making separate appearances in court Wednesday. 46-year-old Aden Heyman will not be held until trial a judge ruled Wednesday morning.

32-year-old Angel Portillo and 44-year-old Anthony Martin are scheduled for their court appearances Wednesday afternoon. The three men are accused of raping a woman on July 15 after a day of drinking.

The state argued Heyman exploited the sense of trust felt by the public for firefighters. Heyman’s defense argued due to his longstanding history in Albuquerque as a firefighter and low flight risk and should not be held until trial.

The judge sided with the defense and decided not to hold Heyman until trial, but imposed strict conditions of release to protect the victim and potential witnesses. Heyman and Portillo have been placed on administrative leave. Martin recently retired from AFR.