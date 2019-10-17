Albuquerque fire stations acquire new safety equipment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire stations are getting some upgrades.

Thursday, Councilor Trudy Jones presented Fire Station 16 with new safety equipment, including thermal imaging cameras to help firefighters see through smoke, plus wilderness equipment. Firefighters say one of the biggest upgrades are the “no smoke” vehicle exhaust, which protects the public and fire crews against carcinogens.

“By having the ‘no smoke’ installed on Engine 16 behind me, and now Ladder 15 and soon Rescue 16, we are reducing the amount of carcinogens that is out there and that plume is actually shrinking, so it’s not exposing our firefighters,” AFR Chief Paul Dow said.

The upgrades cost around $80,000, which was made possible by the councilor’s set-aside funding.