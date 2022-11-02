ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) has a new unit hitting the streets. The rescue vehicle will help AFR with responding to calls in the busiest section of the city.

The chief said stations in southeast Albuquerque deal with the highest call volume in the city. Now, Station Five, which is near Central and Louisiana, has another rescue vehicle to deal with that volume. Officials said call volumes continue to rise.

On Wednesday, they held a push-in ceremony, officially putting the new “Medic 12” into service.

“Adding this unit, Medic 12, is going to help the entire southeast area. It’s going to have a positive cascading effect for every station that surrounds this district,” said Chief Gene Gallegos.

Eventually, the unit will be moved to the southeast’s Station 12, but it hasn’t been built yet. Another new rescue vehicle is expected to arrive next year. Each unit costs the city about half a million dollars.