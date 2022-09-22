ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting in the work to beautify the city of Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Red Shovel Landscaping are getting ready to go out and about with the community to pick up litter, rake leaves, and more.

Imagine, ABQ is bringing together a variety of leaders, groups, and members of the community on Saturday, September 24 for a city-wide clean-up event. The clean-up event will be from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. Those who are interested in helping can sign up for the event here. Supplies provided by Imagine, ABQ can be picked up on September 22nd from 3 P.M. – 7 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.imagineabq.com/.

Pick Up Locations: