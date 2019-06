Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Fire Rescue is set to address the new ways its looking to handle the continuous increase in call volume.

Officials say over the past five years, the number of calls AFR receives has increased by 35%. A meeting is scheduled on Tuesday to address the newly implemented programs and future initiatives.

The meeting is slated to start at 2 p.m.