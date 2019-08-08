Albuquerque Fire Rescue teaching trauma first aid to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From mass shootings to other emergencies, a person can quickly bleed out from a traumatic injury before emergency first responders arrive. That’s one of the reasons Albuquerque Fire Rescue is giving hands-on ‘Lifesaver’ training to the public, teaching the life-saving skills that are so important.

“With all these mass shootings and other events that we’ve been seeing in these past few years, what we’ve realized is that person on scene, right next to that the person who’s injured, that person is the true first responder,” said Stephany Perea, a captain of EMS training for AFR. “And if they’re there and able to act and the skills necessary, they’re able to save that person in that situation. It basically creates a community of caretakers where we can all help each other.”

A big component of AFR’s training is bleed control — covering how to tie tourniquets and apply pressure dressings or chest seals. The training also teaches hands-only CPR, how to use an AED and reversing an opioid overdose with Narcan. AFR says these skills are critical for anyone to be prepared to use.

“It’s very important for every person to know how to use these skills so they can help someone in a bad situation because you never know, you never know when you’re going to be in a position to be able to help someone,” said Perea. “AFR’s Lifesaver training basically teaches everyone how to do, how to make the best out of a bad situation, how to do the most good in a bad situation. It’s all the basic lifesaving skills that every person should know how to do.”

Right now, AFR is teaching these skills to the police officers in Albuquerque schools, as well as City of Albuquerque employees, giving them the tools needed to save lives.

“We’re here teaching all the APSPD officers. They’re in all of our high schools and middle schools here in Albuquerque so now they have these lifesaving skills so if something happens in a school, they’re there to help, so this is making our schools safer,” said Perea. “AFR is currently teaching all City of Albuquerque employees so every employee in the City of Albuquerque will have this training. It will just be a full-force multiplier and now we have that many more people in our community that can help in these situations.”

AFR not only teaches the public these skills, but they also teach people how to train others throughout the area.

“We provide training. We also have a ‘train a trainer’ program so if in your area, you want to push this training out, we can provide you with the ‘train a trainer’ program and you can push it out to your area. We can absolutely help facilitate that,” said Perea.

Anyone interested in getting this training for themselves or their organization can contact AFR online. They can also reach the administrative offices at 505-768-9300.