ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Department battled an apartment fire in northeast Albuquerque. It happened Saturday afternoon.

They reported the call came in around 4 p.m. when the fire started on the second level of an apartment near Copper and Chelwood.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.