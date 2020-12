ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An innocent property owner is stuck with the bill following another crash on a street that is a hotspot for speeders. "It's an ongoing issue. It's not the first time I've had a car bang into my property. It's about the third time just at this corner alone," said Jimmy Harper, who owns property along Lead and Columbia.

Friday morning, a tan SUV appears to have hopped the curb before landing on another car, damaging that car and some of Harper's property. Harper doesn't know what led up to the crash but he does know that whoever was driving the SUV did not stick around to say sorry.