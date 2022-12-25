ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a small fire in the Bosque Sunday. Officials said, even though it’s Christmas, they still put in the work to keep the community safe.
On Sunday, AFR said they responded to a small fire just behind the Open Space Visitor Center in the Bosque.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
- Crime: 2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
- History: Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
- Community: Carlito Springs Open Space finally reopens
It was quickly put under control, AFR said.