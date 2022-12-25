ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a small fire in the Bosque Sunday. Officials said, even though it’s Christmas, they still put in the work to keep the community safe.

On Sunday, AFR said they responded to a small fire just behind the Open Space Visitor Center in the Bosque.

It was quickly put under control, AFR said.