ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire near 8th St. and I-40 Tuesday morning. The commercial building fire was fully involved when fire crews arrived.
No other information on the fire is available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.