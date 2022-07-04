ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned building near Central and New York close to the Albuquerque Biopark Botanic Gardens. Smokes and flames were coming through the roof when firefighters arrived at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. It took about 45 minutes to get it under control.

No one was hurt but AFR says they’ve been called to that same location before. “These structures pose a significant risk, not only to the community but to our firefighters as well when we respond to them. So it’s important that these abandoned buildings stay evacuated,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.