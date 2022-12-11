ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a fire at an apartment Sunday. They were able to calm the fire within 15 minutes, they reported.

According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m. Two people were found at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to get the flames under control by 3:34 p.m. They reported there were no other injuries to firefighters or residents.

The cause of the fire has not been released.