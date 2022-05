ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to Coaches Sports Bar at 1414 Central SE. for reports of a fire inside the building. AFR says crews were able to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say no firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident. They say the cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.