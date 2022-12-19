ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, December 19 around 7:04 Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Extended Stay America at 2321 International Ave SE for reports of a residential structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene and declared a working fire after seeing smoke from the third floor. Crews were able to access room 305 to get the fire extinguished quickly. As a precaution, several other rooms were evacuated as firefighters checked for fire and some extensions.

The crew declared all clear after individuals had been evacuated safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there have been no injuries reported.