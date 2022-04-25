ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire at Richmond and Monte Vista around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning. According to AFR the fire was a basement fire in a single story abandoned commercial building.

Fire officials say no civilians or firefighters were injured. They say the building has been boarded up by Code Enforcement in the past. AFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.