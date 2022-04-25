ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire at Richmond and Monte Vista around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning. According to AFR the fire was a basement fire in a single story abandoned commercial building.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Family of 2-year-old with rare cancer raising awareness about disease
- Crime: New Mexico massage parlor owner facing prostitution charges
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- New Mexico: Highest-paying jobs in Farmington
Fire officials say no civilians or firefighters were injured. They say the building has been boarded up by Code Enforcement in the past. AFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.