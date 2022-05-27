ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has reopened the Paseo del Bosque Trail east of the Rio Grande River in the bosque near Montaño. Firefighters continue to work in the area to remove debris and deal with trees that were damaged by the fire.

Anyone who uses the bike path is asked to stay aware of fire crews as they continue to work in the area. The east side lower bosque trails from the Rio Grande Nature to Montaño continue to be closed along with the trails located on the west side of the river to the south of Montaño.