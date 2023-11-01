ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters had a busy morning with two commercial fires on Wednesday, November 1. One fire broke out at the Sais Food Mart, and another broke out at the Tree Inn on Menaul Boulevard; the cause of each of the fires is still under investigation.

Crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were first called to put out a fire at the Sais Food Mart on Louisiana Boulevard near Trumbull Avenue just after 2 a.m. It took about 26 minutes to get the fire under control; no one was hurt, but the building was significantly damaged.

At around 4 a.m., fire crews responded to a different fire at a hotel on Menaul near University Boulevard. A video from the department shows heavy flames coming from a second-story room. That fire was under control in around 15 minutes, and the damage was mostly contained to one room. One person was hurt and treated on the scene.