Albuquerque Fire Rescue puts out fire in Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) - Life as we know it has come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus outbreak nationwide. In New Mexico, people have been ordered to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Food Frenzy Deliveries is a brand new local food delivery service that is looking to help the community.

Daniel Martinez, owner of Food Frenzy Deliveries, says the company just launched in March. He says now what his company does is so important because its nice to offer grocery deliveries and restaurant deliveries to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.