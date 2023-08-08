ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following heavy rain and hail on Tuesday afternoon, Albuquerque Fire Rescue went to the scene of “swift water locations” to prepare for rescues, according to a social media post made at 3:10 p.m. According to the post, there were multiple reports of people caught in the rushing water.

Around 3:40 p.m., officials confirmed that two individuals were caught in the water flow in an arroyo near Lomas and I-40. AFR says they were not injured and were able to get out of the arroyo on their own. Fire crews are now heading back to their stations.