ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following heavy rain and hail on Tuesday afternoon, Albuquerque Fire Rescue went to the scene of “swift water locations” to prepare for rescues, according to a social media post made at 3:10 p.m. According to the post, there were multiple reports of people caught in the rushing water.

Around 3:40 p.m., officials confirmed that two individuals were caught in the water flow in an arroyo near Lomas and I-40. AFR says they were not injured and were able to get out of the arroyo on their own. Fire crews are now heading back to their stations.

AFR on scene at multiple swift water locations. Multiple reports of victims in the water. Crews are Rescue ready with no contact made. pic.twitter.com/dHfSBxXDD5 — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) August 8, 2023