Albuquerque Fire Rescue programs contributing toward reduction in call volume

For the first time in several years, Albuquerque Fire Rescue is seeing a reduction in call volume. The department credits this to several programs that have been implemented over the past to years.

AFR Public Information Officer Tom Ruiz and Fire Chief Paul Dow visit the set to discuss these programs and their positive impact on call volume. Dow explains that the BLS Rescue Program which provides additional resources in the southeast heights is one of those programs creating an impact.

Additionally, the Home Engagement Alternate Response or HEART Test which is a unit comprised of AFR paramedics who are also certified community health workers that evaluate a patient’s situation and aim to prevent future accidents.

“I think that one of the biggest things is the sustainability in terms of sending the right resource to the right call. So, keeping our frontline units available for the most important of calls, the structure fires, cardiac arrests, that’s what we’re really trying to accomplish in sending the right resource to the right call,” said Ruiz.

Fire Chief Paul Dow explains that while the department initially struggled with staffing the BLS program, AFR currently has a 45-person cadet class that started this week. The cadets will graduate in the spring.

“Like the fire chief said, with the HEART program it’s a lot of educating the public and those individuals that were utilizing or using the 911 system on a daily basis. So, it’s more of a proactive approach to reach those individuals that way we can keep our units available,” said Ruiz.

In the fiscal year 2020 budget, the Fall Prevention Program was funded which is beginning to take shape. Dow says that a lieutenant will manage the program

“So when they go out to someone’s home after the 911 call goes out, maybe someone has a fall or a potential, or another fall, we can go out there and hopefully install grab bars and ramps and things like that as well to prevent those falls from occurring. Falls are the third most common call that we have in Albuquerque Fire Rescue,” said Dow.

Additional programs AFR is looking into are programs that collaborate with city security targeting non-emergencies. These calls typically are in regards to individuals sleeping on the streets.

For more information on AFR programs and upcoming cadet classes, visit Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s website.