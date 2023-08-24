ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue cadets will now get a better idea of what it’s like to be inside a burning building. Thursday morning, the city celebrated the creation of a new burn building on the west side. It’s specifically designed to be lit on fire over and over again so trainees can learn how to navigate a building filled with flame and smoke.

“Safely training in a live fire scenario is something that AFR has never been able to provide once our firefighters graduate the cadet program. So a lot of our training was just done in the classroom. it was simulated but never in a burn structure like we have behind us, ” said AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo.

The 101st cadet class will be the first class to utilize the building for their training. It cost just under a million dollars.