Albuquerque Fire Rescue offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

Millions of families are gearing up to deep fry their Thanksgiving bird. As delicious as this is, the process can be very dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Inspector David Meyers and Paramedic Lieutenant John McGee discuss tips for safely deep-frying a turkey.

Meyers explains that the biggest mistake people make when deep-frying their bird is overfilling their pots. He suggests putting your bird in the pot first and gauging your fill level by using water before drying your equipment off and frying.

“Across the country, we have about five deaths a year, we get about 60 injuries. About 1,000 house fires and over $15 million in property damage so it’s a big deal,” said Meyers.

McGee reminds the public to always fry your turkey outside and to keep children and pets away from the cooking area. Before frying, ensure your own safety by wearing eye protection and long gloves and protective clothing to prevent burns and injury.

Be mindful when lowering the turkey into the oil and go slowly. The turkey should on average be cooked at 300 to 350 degrees and at three minutes per pound.

For additional safety tips from Albuquerque Fire Rescue for any occasion, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.